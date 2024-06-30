Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections

Following the CPM's significant defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, district committees in Alappuzha and Kottayam have criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership style. The Alappuzha committee demanded corrections, specifically mentioning criticism of Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George.

Alappuzha: After a significant defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has faced widespread criticism within Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) district committees. Recently, criticism has surfaced in the Alappuzha and Kottayam district committees, focusing on the Chief Minister's leadership style and the actions of certain ministers.

The Alappuzha District Committee has called for a correction in the Chief Minister's leadership style. Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George were also subjected to criticism. Also, it was stated that factionalism within the party contributed to the CPM's third-place finishes in Haripad and Kayamkulam during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Concerns were also raised regarding the district secretary's handling of communal issues.

The CPM Kottayam district committee has also voiced criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They found his public correction of Thomas Chazhikadan at the Nava Kerala Sadas event to be inappropriate, leading to discontent among Kerala Congress workers. There were additional concerns raised about the credibility of the party secretary's press conferences, the performance of ministers being inadequate, and failures in candidate selection.

The CPM Central Committee has identified a strong anti-governance sentiment causing a backlash in Kerala, prompting calls for a comprehensive review and correction of mistakes. During discussions, leaders highlighted potential serious consequences if these issues are not promptly addressed, emphasizing the challenge of overcoming anti-incumbency sentiments. Criticism was also directed at the government for its perceived failure in effectively communicating its plans to the public.

Latest Videos