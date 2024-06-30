Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections

    Following the CPM's significant defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, district committees in Alappuzha and Kottayam have criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership style. The Alappuzha committee demanded corrections, specifically mentioning criticism of Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George.

    Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Alappuzha: After a significant defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has faced widespread criticism within Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) district committees. Recently, criticism has surfaced in the Alappuzha and Kottayam district committees, focusing on the Chief Minister's leadership style and the actions of certain ministers.

    The Alappuzha District Committee has called for a correction in the Chief Minister's leadership style. Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George were also subjected to criticism. Also, it was stated that factionalism within the party contributed to the CPM's third-place finishes in Haripad and Kayamkulam during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Concerns were also raised regarding the district secretary's handling of communal issues.

    The CPM Kottayam district committee has also voiced criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They found his public correction of Thomas Chazhikadan at the Nava Kerala Sadas event to be inappropriate, leading to discontent among Kerala Congress workers. There were additional concerns raised about the credibility of the party secretary's press conferences, the performance of ministers being inadequate, and failures in candidate selection.

    The CPM Central Committee has identified a strong anti-governance sentiment causing a backlash in Kerala, prompting calls for a comprehensive review and correction of mistakes. During discussions, leaders highlighted potential serious consequences if these issues are not promptly addressed, emphasizing the challenge of overcoming anti-incumbency sentiments. Criticism was also directed at the government for its perceived failure in effectively communicating its plans to the public.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-658 June 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-658 June 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: ED attaches CPIM deposits Rs 73 lakh in Karuvannur case anr

    Kerala: ED attaches CPI(M) deposits in Karuvannur case

    Kerala on alert after H1N1, dengue cases surge june 30 2024; Report anr

    Kerala on alert after H1N1, dengue cases surge; Report

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-660 June 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-660 June 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Controversy over film shoot of Fahadh Faasil at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation anr

    Controversy over Fahadh Faasil's film shoot at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation

    Recent Stories

    Who will captain India in T20 World Cup 2026? Top 4 contenders to lead team after Rohit Sharma's retirement snt

    Who will captain India in T20 World Cup 2026? Top 4 contenders to lead team after Rohit Sharma's retirement

    Rewa to Raisina: In a first, former Sainik school 2 classmates to be chiefs of Indian Army and Navy together gcw

    Rewa to Raisina: In a first, former Sainik school 2 classmates to be chiefs of Indian Army and Navy together

    Axar Patel: A look at his net worth, IPL fees, cars, family and more gcw

    Axar Patel: A look at his net worth, IPL fees, cars, family and more

    Tinder date gone wrong! Delhi duped at a cafe, forced to pay Rs 1.2 lakh bill gcw

    Tinder date gone wrong! Delhi man duped at a cafe, forced to pay Rs 1.2 lakh bill

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We lose when I...', Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional tweet post WC win ATG

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We lose when I...', Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional tweet post WC win

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon