    Kerala: CPI(M) condemns MLA PV Anvar's public criticism, asks him to refrain from making public statements

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has condemned MLA PV Anvar for publicly criticizing the party and the government, claiming his actions weaken both the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretariat has condemned MLA PV Anvar following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's harsh criticism during a press conference. The CPI(M) stated that Anvar's actions weaken the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and demanded he refrain from making public statements.

    Translating CPI(M)'s statement in English, it reads, "Anvar works as an LDF backed independent MLA from Nilambur constituency. He is also a CPI(M) parliamentary party member.

    Anvar, an independent MLA from Nilambur and CPI(M) parliamentary party member, had submitted complaints against the government and party to the Chief Minister. Copies were also given to the party state secretary.


    The matter is under the consideration of the government and the party. Despite this, Anwar continued to publicly criticize the government and party through media outlets. The party cannot align with Anvar's standce and views his actions as detrimental, providing ammunition for enemies to attack the government and party.


    The CPI(M) requested Anwar to reconsider his approach, stop making harmful public statements, and withdraw from actions that weaken the party and Left Democratic Front".

    Recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the serious accusations made by MLA P.V. Anvar against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar and came to the officer's defense. He criticized Anvar, emphasizing that as a member of the Left, Anvar should have addressed his concerns directly with the party or the Chief Minister, rather than making public allegations.

    The Chief Minister revealed that after Anvar's initial press conference, multiple attempts were made to contact him, starting with a call from the CM's office, which went unanswered. Anvar refused to engage over the phone or through other means. Despite further efforts on the second and third days, Anvar instead addressed the media again on the third day before finally meeting the Chief Minister for a brief five-minute conversation. 

    CM Vijayan also criticized Anvar for tapping phones, calling it inappropriate for a public figure, and pointed out that Anvar, having come from the Congress, lacks a Left political background. He added that if Anvar continues to make public statements, he will be compelled to respond.

    The Chief Minister firmly defended ADGP Ajith Kumar, rejecting Anvar's allegations entirely, while also dismissing Anvar’s claims. Pinarayi stated that Anvar’s revelation about phone tapping would also be investigated.

    "If a complaint is received, it will be examined, and appropriate action will be taken. In this case, Anvar submitted a complaint, but he spoke publicly for several days before filing it. A special investigation team has been appointed to look into the complaints and issues he raised. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate measures will be taken as part of the process. There is no bias in handling the matter. What matters is not who is accused but what the allegations are and the evidence supporting them. Previously, an SP was suspended for speaking in an inappropriate manner, which led to disciplinary action," CM Vijayan said.

    One of the key allegations raised relates to gold smuggling. The Chief Minister emphasized that illegal activities will be strictly prevented, and there should be no mistakes on the part of the police. 

