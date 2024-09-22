Arjun rescue op: Divers recover lorry's cooling fan and ring from Gangavali river

Rescue efforts resume in Karnataka's Gangavali river for Arjun and two others missing after a landslide in Shiruru. Divers recovered a lorry's cooling fan and ring, scooter and wood pieces, and a tanker lorry's cabin and front tyre from the riverbed.

Bengaluru: The search operation for Arjun and two others who went missing in the landslide in Shiruru, Karnataka, has resumed in the Gangavali river. A team of divers and rescue personnel continued to scour the Gangavali river, where a cooling fan and ring from a lorry's engine were recovered.

The fan, used to cool the radiator, was found along with its surrounding ring, near the spot marked by the Navy as point CP4. However, authorities are yet to confirm if the recovered items belong to Arjun's lorry.



Eshwar Malpe, who dove into the river earlier, reported finding scooter and wood pieces submerged in the river. The discovery led the search team to focus on the river's midpoint, near the landslide area.



The Navy had received strong signals indicating metal presence at the spot, prompting the intensified search. Arjun's family had requested that the search operation be concentrated in this area.



On Friday, the dredging company's diver again entered the river to continue the search. The recovery of the cabin and front tyre of the tanker lorry buried in the landslide has raised hopes of finding the missing individuals.



The search operation is a joint effort by the Navy, dredging company, and local authorities. The landslide occurred in Shiruru, Karnataka, and rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate Arjun and the two others.

