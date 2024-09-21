1 in 4 Indian employees suffer work-related stress: Anna Sebastian's death sparks mental health debate

The tragic death of 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil has once again highlighted the severe consequences of work-related stress.

The tragic death of 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil has once again highlighted the severe consequences of work-related stress. Anna, an employee of Ernst & Young (E&Y) India, succumbed to what her family claims was an overwhelming workload. Her sudden death has ignited a national conversation about the impact of excessive work pressure, particularly on young professionals.

Anna was admitted to a hospital on July 19 after complaining of extreme exhaustion and fatigue. Despite receiving medical attention, she passed away on July 20, sending shockwaves through her family, friends, and the wider professional community. Her mother, Anita Augustine, took to social media to bring attention to the circumstances leading to her daughter’s death. In a letter addressed to EY India’s chief, Rajiv Memani, she expressed deep disappointment over the intense work stress that Anna was subjected to. The letter, which quickly went viral, accused the company of ignoring the mental and physical toll their demanding expectations had on employees.

Also read: MoS Suresh Gopi visits EY employee Anna Sebastian's family; assures to raise issue in Parliament as a 'father'

Anita also alleged that no one from the company attended her daughter’s funeral, which she described as extremely hurtful. In response, Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labor and Employment, stated that a formal investigation into the cause of Anna Sebastian's death would be conducted.

The growing crisis of work stress in India

Unfortunately, Anna Sebastian’s case is not an isolated one. Across India, work stress has become an increasingly common issue, affecting a wide range of industries. Several cases have emerged in recent years of employees ending their lives or suffering severe health consequences due to unbearable workloads.

In May this year, Himanshu, a deputy manager at a private bank in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide after telling his sister about the intense pressure he was facing at work. “I cannot take it anymore, I will not return home,” he said in his final phone call before consuming poison.

In August, a postmaster in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, ended his life by hanging. He had only been in the job for six months but reportedly felt overwhelmed by the amount of work he was expected to complete.

In August last year, 35-year-old Banoth Suresh, a State Bank of India (SBI) manager in Telangana, committed suicide by ingesting pesticides, with his family attributing his death to excessive work-related stress.

The psychological and physical impact of stress

Work stress not only has the potential to degrade a person’s mental health but also takes a toll on their physical well-being. Stress can manifest in various ways, leading to issues such as anxiety, depression, heart disease, obesity, and sleep disturbances.

According to a study by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), over 60% of employees in India report experiencing stress at work. A separate World Health Organization (WHO) study found that one in four Indian employees suffer from work-related stress. These numbers illustrate a concerning trend of burnout, absenteeism, and declining productivity.

Furthermore, research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) shows that people who perceive stress as detrimental to their health are 43% more likely to experience premature death. In the United States alone, stress contributes to approximately 20,231 deaths annually, a figure comparable to fatalities from high blood pressure and kidney disease.

Narayana Murthy's controversial call for 70-hour work weeks

The debate over work hours in India reached a peak in November last year when tech industry pioneer N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, suggested that the youth should be prepared to work 70 hours a week to help accelerate India’s economic growth. His remarks were met with mixed reactions, with some viewing his call to action as inspiring, while others criticized it as unrealistic and harmful to employees' well-being.

Many pointed out that such expectations contradict global labor standards. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), individuals should work no more than 48 hours a week, with a daily maximum of eight hours. India's Factories Act of 1948 and Mines Act of 1952 similarly set limits on working hours to safeguard employees’ health.

How to calculate work-related stress levels

Calculating stress levels for working professionals typically involves both subjective and objective measures. One common approach is using self-report questionnaires such as the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS), which asks individuals to rate how often they feel overwhelmed, unable to control important things in life, or upset by unexpected events. These responses are scored to determine overall stress levels. Other tools include the Job Stress Survey (JSS) and Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI), which focus specifically on workplace-related stress, asking questions about workload, time pressures, and emotional exhaustion. These assessments provide a comprehensive view of the psychological strain a person may be under at work.

In addition to subjective surveys, physiological measures can be used to assess stress more objectively. Monitoring heart rate variability (HRV), cortisol levels through saliva or blood tests, and blood pressure readings offer insights into how a person’s body responds to stress. Wearable devices that track heart rate and sleep patterns can also detect signs of chronic stress. Combining these physiological indicators with self-assessment tools can give a fuller picture of a professional's stress level, allowing for targeted interventions to manage and reduce workplace stress.

Striking a balance: How to handle work stress

Experts agree that companies must take steps to mitigate the rising epidemic of work stress. Psychologist Dr. Jini K. Gopinath, in an interview with ABP News, emphasized that most individuals perform effectively for about 8 hours a day. Prolonged work hours can hinder clear thinking and creativity. She highlighted the importance of taking regular breaks during work to maintain focus and well-being. "Breaks help improve concentration and overall mood," she stated. Dr. Gopinath also pointed out that since everyone works differently, it's essential for people to pace themselves according to their personal capacity.

Additionally, she noted that discussing workplace stress is often stigmatized, with those who speak up being perceived as weak. This, in turn, makes it harder for people to open up about their mental health challenges.

Also read: 'She didn't have time to sleep or eat...' EY employee Anna Sebastian's grieving father tells Asianet News

The need for change

Psychologist Dr. Jini K. Gopinath emphasized that it is time for companies to shift away from promoting long working hours and a high-pressure culture. Instead, they should foster a culture of empathy, where employees are provided with a safe environment to discuss their mental health without the fear of losing their jobs. Employees should feel empowered to openly share their concerns.

Addressing stress is crucial, as unchecked stress can negatively impact both mental and physical health. Dr. Gopinath highlighted the importance of maintaining balance in life and taking proactive steps to reduce stress for overall well-being.

Anna Sebastian’s tragic death and other cases like hers underscore the urgent need to address the growing problem of work stress in India. As investigations into her death proceed, it is clear that greater awareness, along with stricter regulations regarding work hours and workload management, is necessary to prevent future tragedies. Employers must prioritize their employees' well-being, recognizing that a healthy, supported workforce is the key to long-term success.

Latest Videos