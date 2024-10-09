Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: BJP demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

    Kerala BJP State President K. Surendran criticized the government's handling of crowd management at Sabarimala, claiming it exploits devotees and labeling the Devaswom Board a failure. He called for an immediate reversal of the decision favoring online booking and demanded provisions for spot bookings.

    Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K. Surendran expressed concerns that there appears to be a planned attempt to disrupt the Sabarimala pilgrimage. He criticized the decision to allow only online bookings, calling it unscientific, and emphasized the need for provisions for spot bookings. Surendran questioned why the government was reluctant to address this issue despite widespread protests. He pointed out that similar attempts to disrupt the pilgrimage occurred during the first Pinarayi government, which were masked by a Supreme Court order.

    Sabarimala pilgrimage: Govt mandates online booking for darshan; entry limited to 80,000

    There are capable officials in place to manage the crowds at Sabarimala, but the government’s overall decision seems to exploit the devotees. K. Surendran described the Devaswom Board as a complete failure and called for an immediate reversal of the decision. He emphasized the need for provisions for spot bookings and warned that the BJP would support the devotees' protests if this issue isn't addressed. Surendran questioned why the Devaswom minister was acting arrogantly in this situation.

    Ahead of the Sabarimala Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Kerala government has decided to allow pilgrims through only online booking this time. Facilities will be provided to allow a maximum of 80,000 devotees per day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the review meeting where the decision was made.

    With the introduction of spot booking, the number of pilgrims exceeded expectations, leading to challenges in crowd management. As a result, the government has decided to eliminate spot booking to control congestion.

    "This time, there won't be any place reservations at Sabarimala. We'll investigate if pilgrims arrive without reservations. Nilakkal and Erumeli have added parking spaces," according to Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan.

    Unlike last year, where spot booking was allowed for unregistered pilgrims, this year online booking is mandatory. More than a lakh pilgrims had thronged at some points last year, prompting the decision to make the entire booking process online.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Veteran actor TP Madhavan passes away in Kollam dmn

    Veteran actor TP Madhavan passes away in Kollam

    Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan to send report on CM Pinarayi Vijayan malappuram remarks to president anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to send report on Chief Minister's remarks on Malappuram to President

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 09 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 09 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death dmn

    Police arrest Malayali couple accused in honeytrap scheme linked to Mangaluru businessman Mumtaz Ali's death

    Recent Stories

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message snt

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive RBA

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive

    Luxury Collection: The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians check brands price more gcw

    Luxury Collection: The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians

    Did You Know KBC changed Amitabh Bachchan's life when he was near bankruptcy? NTI

    Did you know KBC changed Amitabh Bachchan's life when he was near bankruptcy?

    Clashes erupt between TN police, Samsung workers amid protests for union recognition and higher wages (WATCH) snt

    Clashes erupt between TN police, Samsung workers amid protests for union recognition and higher wages (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon