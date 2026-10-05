The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Bhagyathara BT-74 lottery results on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. The highly anticipated draw features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, alongside various lower-tier and consolation prizes. Currently, the results remain pending.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today, October 5, 2026, is eagerly awaited by ticket holders as the Kerala State Lotteries Department prepares to conduct the Bhagyathara BT-74 draw. The lottery draw is scheduled for 3 PM on Monday, with participants waiting for the winning numbers to be officially announced. As of now, the Bhagyathara BT-74 results are yet to be announced.

Bhagyathara is one of Kerala’s regular weekly lottery draws and is conducted every Monday. The BT-74 draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders are advised to keep their original tickets safely and wait for the official result before checking their numbers.

The first prize for the Bhagyathara lottery is Rs 1 crore, making the Monday draw a major attraction for Kerala lottery enthusiasts. The prize structure also includes several other winning categories, including second, third and lower-tier prizes, along with consolation prizes. The winning numbers for these categories will be available only after the draw is completed.

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Those searching for the Kerala lottery result today, Bhagyathara BT-74 result, BT-74 winning numbers, or Kerala lottery live updates should check this page regularly. The winning numbers will be added once the official draw results are released.

Until then, ticket holders should avoid relying on unverified numbers circulating on social media or other unofficial platforms. The final result should be checked against the official Kerala State Lotteries Department publication and government gazette before making any claim.

The Bhagyathara BT-74 result for October 5 remains pending. Stay tuned for live updates, including the first-prize number, other prize-winning numbers and the complete prize-wise result once officially announced.

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