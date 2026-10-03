The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Karunya KR-770 lottery results for October 3. The draw offers a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with several other cash prizes for winners.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of the Karunya KR-770 lottery draw on Saturday, October 3. The draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other prizes for lucky ticket holders. Winners can compare their ticket numbers with the official result to see if they have won.

Karunya KR-770 lottery prizes

In Karunya KR-770 lottery, the first prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also other cash prizes in several other prize categories.

Authorized officials will be present during the draw to ensure the transparency of the lottery process. Lottery players should check the winning numbers carefully before claiming a prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-770 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - KF 335755

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 335755

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - KH 874154

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - KB 809651

4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0585, 1158, 1953, 2357, 2997, 3522, 3687, 4789, 5810, 6219, 6224, 6802, 6923, 7031, 7747, 8259, 8973, 9488, 9619

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 4164, 4517, 6487, 9015, 9271, 9292

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0476, 0587, 0646, 0959, 0989, 1406, 1780, 2143 2595, 2811, 2940, 3173, 3228, 3789, 3822, 4484 4504, 4969, 6163, 6249, 7895, 8024, 8046, 8192 9270

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0554, 0560, 0807, 0939, 1057, 1441, 1937, 2354 2602, 2712, 2926, 3027, 3399, 3404, 3462, 3582 3631, 3643, 3725, 3788, 4030, 4259, 4273, 4325 4360, 4450, 4529, 4572, 4690, 4746, 4921, 4929 5184, 5350, 5757, 5763, 5912, 5920, 6070, 6128 6397, 6547, 6656, 6701, 6703, 6744, 6762, 6820 6911, 6961, 6993, 7011, 7082, 7113, 7170, 7273 7417, 7506, 7613, 7731, 7830, 7890, 8030, 8309 8329, 8523, 8577, 8747, 8969, 9006, 9100, 9416 9448, 9535, 9657, 9841

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0485, 0574, 0680, 0837, 1146, 1357, 1420, 1501 1524, 1699, 1715, 1866, 1867, 1889, 2050, 2084 2187, 2404, 2464, 2555, 2559, 2575, 2758, 2954 2964, 3045, 3070, 3106, 3128, 3503, 3519, 3553 3615, 3743, 3853, 3871, 3988, 4041, 4047, 4123 4286, 4295, 4338, 4340, 4363, 4524, 4703, 4710 4876, 4983, 5021, 5127, 5161, 5325, 5429, 5551 5606, 5865, 6237, 6389, 6404, 6472, 6474, 6686 7038, 7101, 7209, 7244, 7301, 7312, 7426, 7799 7966, 8143, 8272, 8307, 8326, 8407, 8431, 8509 8664, 8801, 9014, 9162, 9190, 9347, 9402, 9666 9794, 9805, 9879, 9948

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0065, 0067, 0074, 0090, 0192, 0320, 0360, 0382 0707, 0745, 0833, 0846, 0894, 1024, 1066, 1132 1151, 1167, 1174, 1203, 1206, 1215, 1278, 1392 1414, 1429, 1483, 1580, 1657, 1874, 1888, 1914 1979, 1982, 2089, 2152, 2210, 2213, 2290, 2391 2397, 2424, 2459, 2503, 2612, 2714, 2747, 2759 2860, 2870, 2901, 2971, 3097, 3300, 3317, 3364 3368, 3432, 3502, 3518, 3731, 3762, 3817, 3847 3953, 4110, 4119, 4224, 4237, 4403, 4547, 4586 4592, 4602, 4634, 4653, 4726, 4834, 5063, 5131 5223, 5574, 5577, 5639, 5677, 5727, 5928, 6049 6105, 6142, 6202, 6336, 6345, 6375, 6385, 6396 6436, 6483, 6519, 6542, 6619, 6749, 6880, 6919 7026, 7095, 7123, 7129, 7277, 7293, 7297, 7337 7351, 7454, 7538, 7556, 7650, 7660, 7679, 7852 7870, 7969, 7994, 8300, 8598, 8677, 8698, 8790 8897, 9083, 9101, 9157, 9184, 9303, 9306, 9329 9589, 9671, 9704, 9735, 9890, 9898

How to claim the Karunya KR-770 prize

Winners are advised to check the official result published in Kerala Government Gazette with their ticket numbers. The winners of a prize are required to keep the original ticket and are to follow the prize-claim procedure specified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Prize claims can be made at the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, subject to the applicable rules and documentation requirements.

Karunya KR-770 prize claim deadline

Winners have to claim their prizes within the stipulated period of 30 days from the date of the draw. The documents required may vary depending on the amount of the prize and the circumstances of the claim.

Ticket holders must retain their original winning ticket and verify all details before claiming.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-770 Lottery Result Today (October 3): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

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