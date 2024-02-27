Kerala: Autopsy report of student who was found dead in Pookode Veterinary University campus out; Read

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The police informed that 12 people, including the SFI leaders who are accused in the incident, are absconding. The post-mortem report revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Wayanad: A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. The Vythiri police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

    The family alleged that the student was brutally beaten up with a pre-planned plan. The police informed that 12 people, including the SFI leaders who are accused in the incident are absconding. The post-mortem report revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object. 

    Despite the evidence of physical assault, the cause of death was confirmed as hanging. Subsequently, the police have filed a case against twelve individuals, including Siddharth's classmates and seniors.

    The relatives have filed a complaint with the Chief Minister, DGP, and Human Rights Commission demanding a thorough investigation.


     

