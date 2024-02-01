Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Assam man sentenced to 83 years in prison for raping, impregnating minor girl in Kochi

    A man was sentenced to 83 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old in Kochi. The incident related to the case took place in August 2021.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Kochi: An Assam native was sentenced to 83 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old in Kochi. The Perumbavoor Additional Fast Track Special Court ordered the sentence.

    Perumbavoor Fast Track Special Court Judge Dinesh M Pillai sentenced the man to a total of 82 years in prison. The verdict includes 20 years for each of four different offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and two years under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Sindhu.

    The incident related to the case took place in August 2021 within the limits of Kuruppampady police station. The accused, who worked with the girl's mother in a plywood company, became close to them and lived with them. 

    Later, when the mother was not at home, the child was subjected to rape. The accused threatened the girl with a knife when she tried to resist. The child stated that she was tortured five times. The child started feeling unwell and was admitted to the hospital. After a detailed medical examination, it was revealed that the girl was pregnant. The police registered a case and arrested the accused after the doctor gave the information.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
