    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read

    The electricity consumption in Kerala has surged to a new record high, with yesterday's total consumption exceeding the previous day's figures due to rising temperatures in the state. On Wednesday (Mar 27), the total consumption hit 104.63 million units.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Electricity consumption in the state has reached a new all-time high, with yesterday's (Mar 27) total consumption hitting 104.63 million units, surpassing the previous day's consumption of 103.86 million units. Despite the increased consumption, peak time demand has decreased, with only 5197 MW of electricity used from 6 pm to 11 pm compared to 5301 MW the previous day. More electricity was purchased to meet the rising demand, with 103.86 million units procured yesterday compared to 90.16 million units on March 26.

    To address the increased consumption, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is buying electricity from the power exchange at higher rates, typically acquiring 300 to 600 MW daily to prevent shortages.

    There is concern that the increase in electricity consumption in the state due to the onset of summer will lead to a major crisis in the state. 

    The surge in electricity usage at the start of summer has been attributed to the increasing use of air conditioners, according to experts. With the summer expected to progress, electricity usage is anticipated to continue to rise further. KSEB has hinted that the state will face a crisis if the situation continues like this.

    During the summer heat, Kerala requires over five thousand megawatts of electricity daily at peak times. Kerala's central allocation stands at 1600 MW, with 1200 MW sourced through power contracts and 1600 MW from hydro projects, totaling 4400 MW. Beyond this allocation, the board procures electricity at a significant cost to meet the demand.
     

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
