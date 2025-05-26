synopsis

Following the murder of Praveena in Wayanad by her partner Dileesh, their abducted nine-year-old daughter has been found safe. 

After the shocking murder of Praveena, a native of Edayoor Kunnu, by her partner Dileesh in Appappara in Wayanad's Mananthavady, her nine-year-old daughter has been found. Dileesh had abducted her nine-year-old daughter and fled following the incident.

The inability to locate the child overnight triggered a widespread search operation, significantly hampered by the forested terrain and adverse weather conditions. Authorities initiated a drone search in the morning, which led to the discovery of a mobile phone and a shirt believed to belong to the accused. The mobile phone proved instrumental in narrowing down the search area.

A more focused search near the location of the recovered phone led to the apprehension of Dileesh and the safe recovery of the abducted nine-year-old girl. They were found in a forested area not from their house in Appappara, where the accused was hiding with the child in an abandoned house.

Related Articles

Kerala declares holiday for educational institutions in multiple districts amid heavy rainfall
Kerala declares holiday for educational institutions in multiple districts amid heavy rainfall
Kerala: Venjaramoodu mass murder accused Afan in critical condition after suicide attempt in jail
Kerala: Venjaramoodu mass murder accused Afan in critical condition after suicide attempt in jail

Dileesh is now in police custody. Tragically, Praveena's 14-year-old daughter also sustained injuries to her neck and ear during Dilesh's attack and is currently receiving treatment at Wayanad Medical College in Mananthavady.