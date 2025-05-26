Following the murder of Praveena in Wayanad by her partner Dileesh, their abducted nine-year-old daughter has been found safe.

After the shocking murder of Praveena, a native of Edayoor Kunnu, by her partner Dileesh in Appappara in Wayanad's Mananthavady, her nine-year-old daughter has been found. Dileesh had abducted her nine-year-old daughter and fled following the incident.

The inability to locate the child overnight triggered a widespread search operation, significantly hampered by the forested terrain and adverse weather conditions. Authorities initiated a drone search in the morning, which led to the discovery of a mobile phone and a shirt believed to belong to the accused. The mobile phone proved instrumental in narrowing down the search area.

A more focused search near the location of the recovered phone led to the apprehension of Dileesh and the safe recovery of the abducted nine-year-old girl. They were found in a forested area not from their house in Appappara, where the accused was hiding with the child in an abandoned house.

Dileesh is now in police custody. Tragically, Praveena's 14-year-old daughter also sustained injuries to her neck and ear during Dilesh's attack and is currently receiving treatment at Wayanad Medical College in Mananthavady.