Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar

Thiruvananthapuram: Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar launched fresh allegations against ADGP (Law & Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar on Saturday, accusing him of involvement in money laundering and obstructing the investigation of the solar case. Anvar claimed that Ajith Kumar played a pivotal role in derailing the infamous solar case and accepted a hefty bribe from the accused.

"With that money, Ajith Kumar bought a flat in Kowdiar and sold it just ten days later for twice the price," Anvar alleged.

Anvar also said that apart from the house in Kowdiar, Ajith Kumar has 3 other houses.

The MLA accused Ajith Kumar of purchasing a flat for Rs 33,80,100, registering it at the Pattom Sub-Registrar Office in Kowdiar Revenue Village, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 19, 2016. He highlighted that the transaction occurred just two and a half months before the 2016 Assembly elections, which led to the formation of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Anvar further claimed that Ajith Kumar sold the same flat on February 29, 2016, for Rs 65,00,000, nearly double the initial purchase price.

He questioned the source of the Rs 33 lakh used to purchase the flat, emphasising, "Where did he get the money if you want to account for this amount?" He alleged that the sum was a bribe received in connection with the solar case, further accusing Ajith Kumar of engaging in money laundering.

"The entire transaction, and how it unfolded within just 10 days, should be thoroughly investigated," Anvar demanded.

Anvar alleged that, according to the documents, a scam amounting to Rs 4,07,000 was committed in stamp duty during the flat transaction. He called for the vigilance team to investigate this as well. Anvar added that he plans to file an immediate complaint with the Chief Minister and the DGP regarding the issue.

