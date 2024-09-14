Kerala: Police remain silent despite Anvar leaking CB report on probe into Sandeepananda ashram arson case

A confidential report leaked by PV Anvar reveals lapses in the investigation into the Sandeepanandagiri ashram arson case, highlighting the failure to take action against those responsible. Despite the leak, no investigation has been launched against Anvar.

Malappuram: A confidential report leaked by PV Anvar, who has been recenlty highly critical of the police, has revealed lapses in the investigation into the Sandeepanandagiri ashram arson case. The report, posted on Facebook, highlights the failure of officials to take action against those responsible for the arson. Despite Anvar challenging the police by leaking confidential documents from the Crime Branch, there has been no investigation against him.

The report, authored by Crime Branch DSP Shaji, was sent to the Crime Branch headquarters and leaked through the police's IAPS software. Anvar has accused the RSS-affiliated police of manipulating the investigation. The Crime Branch has not conducted any inquiry into how the confidential document leaked.

The ashram arson case was investigated by a special team and the Crime Branch, but the report targeted only certain individuals. The Additional DG of Police in charge of law and order had expressed doubts and sent a letter to the government.

The question arising is how action can proceed without investigating the leak. The investigation report is available at the Crime Branch office in Pettah, copies are at the Crime Branch headquarters, the Home Department, and the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). The ashram arson case was investigated for years by a special team and the Crime Branch. The special team led by the then Additional Commissioner of Police had numerous officials involved. The Crime Branch reached the accused only after the first accused, Prakash, confessed about the same to his brother before committing suicide. Prakash had left a note on a wreath after burning the ashram.

Key evidence, including the said wreath and note with the handwriting of the first accused, Prakash, is now missing. No action has been taken against the police officer who took the wreath from court.

The Cyber Police collected phone details of many people, and CCTV footage was collected and handed over to the special team by the Shadow Police. However, much of this footage is now missing.

Action has only been focused on the former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dinil Raj, and the shadow police, despite numerous missing documents. Anvar has accused the former Crime Branch DSP, Rajesh, now a BJP worker, of diverting the investigation, but no action has been taken against him as per the report.

The leak has raised questions about how action can be taken against police officers who collected CCTV footage and phone records based on senior officials' directions. Anvar has filed a complaint with the DGP demanding action, but the investigation remains stalled.

