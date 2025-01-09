Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-555 January 9 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 555: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Jan 9).

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 555: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 555 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-555 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

PR 370854

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

PZ 591039

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

PN 370854

PO 370854

PP 370854

PS 370854

PT 370854

PU 370854

PV 370854

PW 370854

PX 370854

PY 370854

PZ 370854

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) PN 174000

2) PO 849613

3) PP 505967

4) PR 669461

5) PS 778072

6) PT 652616

7) PU 688342

8) PV 767690

9) PW 200717

10) PX 807522

11) PY 728860

12) PZ 678635

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited



6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

