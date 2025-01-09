Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-555 January 9 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 555: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Jan 9).
Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 555: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 555 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-555 prize structure:
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
PR 370854
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
PZ 591039
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
PN 370854
PO 370854
PP 370854
PS 370854
PT 370854
PU 370854
PV 370854
PW 370854
PX 370854
PY 370854
PZ 370854
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
1) PN 174000
2) PO 849613
3) PP 505967
4) PR 669461
5) PS 778072
6) PT 652616
7) PU 688342
8) PV 767690
9) PW 200717
10) PX 807522
11) PY 728860
12) PZ 678635
4th Prize: Rs 5000
Results awaited
5th Prize: Rs 1000
Results awaited
6th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.