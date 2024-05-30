Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 7 struck by lightning at Kozhikode South Beach; one in ICU

    At Kozhikode South Beach, seven people were struck by lightning while bringing a boat ashore. Currently, six individuals are in stable condition, while one is in the ICU at Beach Hospital. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Kozhikode: At Kozhikode South Beach, seven individuals were struck by lightning while a boat was being brought ashore from the sea on Thursday (May 30). Those affected included Ashraf, Anil, Sharif, Manaf, Zubair, Salim, and Abdul Latif. A person who had come to purchase fish was also struck by lightning.

    Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala, announces IMD; Yellow alert in all 14 districts

    Currently, six individuals struck by lightning are in stable condition, while one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Beach Hospital. The incident took place around 1 p.m., and among the injured were two people who were standing on top of a lorry.

    A yellow alert has been issued for Kozhikode today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at isolated locations in Kozhikode over the next three hours. Additionally, strong winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph are expected.

    Meanwhile, the IMD announced that the Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced to most parts of northeast India on Thursday morning. The weather department sounded an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam on Thursday. All other districts are placed under a yellow alert. 
     

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
