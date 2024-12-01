Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur

A 10-year-old boy, Nisal, tragically died in Kannur when a coconut tree fell on him while it was being uprooted for construction. Nisal, who had Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and couldn't move quickly, was struck by the tree after it unexpectedly fell in the wrong direction.

Kannur: Residents of Muttam are in shock following the tragic death of 10-year-old Nisal, who died when a coconut tree fell on him. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. on Saturday (Nov 30) near Nisal’s home. The young boy had gone to watch the uprooting of coconut trees, which were being cleared using a JCB for construction purposes.

As part of the process, trees were being tilted and removed from the farm area. Despite the operator’s efforts to tilt the tree in the opposite direction, the JCB's arm slipped, causing the tree to fall unexpectedly towards the area where Nisal and other children were standing. Witnesses reported that the children had initially been moved away for safety but later returned to the site after changing clothes. Unfortunately, when the tree fell, the other children were able to run away in time, but Nisal, who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and struggles to move quickly, was unable to escape and was struck by the tree.

Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, Nisal succumbed to his injuries by noon. He was a fourth-grade student at Muttam Vengara Mappila UP School.

Nisal’s parents, Mansoor and Sameera, have two other children who are also affected by SMA. A treatment committee had been formed to manage the medical care for Nisal and his siblings. The community is in deep mourning over Nisal's untimely death, which has left everyone in shock and sorrow.

Latest Videos