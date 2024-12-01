Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur

A 10-year-old boy, Nisal, tragically died in Kannur when a coconut tree fell on him while it was being uprooted for construction. Nisal, who had Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and couldn't move quickly, was struck by the tree after it unexpectedly fell in the wrong direction.

Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Kannur: Residents of Muttam are in shock following the tragic death of 10-year-old Nisal, who died when a coconut tree fell on him. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. on Saturday (Nov 30) near Nisal’s home. The young boy had gone to watch the uprooting of coconut trees, which were being cleared using a JCB for construction purposes.

As part of the process, trees were being tilted and removed from the farm area. Despite the operator’s efforts to tilt the tree in the opposite direction, the JCB's arm slipped, causing the tree to fall unexpectedly towards the area where Nisal and other children were standing. Witnesses reported that the children had initially been moved away for safety but later returned to the site after changing clothes. Unfortunately, when the tree fell, the other children were able to run away in time, but Nisal, who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and struggles to move quickly, was unable to escape and was struck by the tree.

Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, Nisal succumbed to his injuries by noon. He was a fourth-grade student at Muttam Vengara Mappila UP School.

Nisal’s parents, Mansoor and Sameera, have two other children who are also affected by SMA. A treatment committee had been formed to manage the medical care for Nisal and his siblings. The community is in deep mourning over Nisal's untimely death, which has left everyone in shock and sorrow.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts; Check anr

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts

Kerala Lottery Results akshaya ak 679 december 01 2024 check winning ticket prize money and more anr

Kerala Lottery Results| Akshaya AK-679 December 01 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi; destroys shop and house anr

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi; destroys shop and house

Kerala: Ex-BJP secy Satheesh gives statement to SIT in Kodakara hawala case, reveals 9 cr brought to office dmn

Kerala: Ex-BJP secy Satheesh gives statement to SIT in Kodakara hawala case, reveals 9 cr brought to office

Kerala secretariat discontinues physical attendance registers, biometric system implemented dmn

Kerala secretariat discontinues physical attendance registers, biometric system implemented

Recent Stories

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details ATG

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details

Allu Arjun Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies Box Office Collection Analysis anr

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films

Cyclone Fengal update: Tamil Nadu's Veedur Dam overflows, over 10 villages in flood risk (WATCH) AJR

Cyclone Fengal update: Tamil Nadu's Veedur Dam overflows, over 10 villages in flood risk (WATCH)

Cyclone Fengal triggers heavy rain, flooding in Puducherry; Indian Army deployed for rescue anr

Cyclone Fengal triggers heavy rain, flooding in Puducherry; Indian Army deployed for rescue

Super Vasuki: India's longest train with 295 wagons! vkp

Super Vasuki: India's longest train with 295 wagons!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon