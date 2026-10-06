Police arrested two men for breaking into a house at Kondar Vellakkadavu in Kasaragod and stealing seven and a half sovereigns of gold. The village had no CCTV cameras, but a local resident gave a crucial tip-off. Cops chased down the suspects, including a notorious thief with 22 pending cases.

Kasaragod: Police pulled off a daring arrest and caught two men for a major house break-in at Kondar Vellakkadavu under the Adoor police station limits. The thieves had stolen seven and a half sovereigns of gold jewelry. A special investigation team arrested Kollam native Abhiraj and 23-year-old Adithyan from Pathanapuram in Kollam. Abhiraj is a notorious criminal. He already has around 22 cases registered against him across various police stations.

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The crime took place on September 20. Thieves targeted the house of Kondar Vellakkadavu resident Sadanandan during the daytime. They broke open the kitchen door, got inside, and looted seven and a half sovereigns of gold kept in the cupboard. The investigation faced a major roadblock initially. The area had no CCTV cameras within a three-kilometer radius. However, a local resident shared a crucial piece of information. He told the cops that he saw two men riding a motorcycle wearing helmets. Police intensified their probe based on this single clue.

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The investigation team crossed the Karnataka border and checked around 250 CCTV footages across Mysuru and Nanjangud areas. They successfully identified the suspects through these visuals. Police teams then conducted daring raids to nab the duo. They took Abhiraj into custody from a rented house at Kumbalam near Panangad in Ernakulam. They caught Adithyan from a rented house in Pathanapuram, Kollam. Kasaragod District Police Chief Nidhinraj directed the operation. Bekal DySP Vinod Kumar supervised the special team led by Adoor Inspector Anoop. Sub Inspector Sarath K, Assistant Sub Inspectors Prasad Pullur and Jose Vincent, along with CPOs Suresh, Nithin, and Divakar were also part of the investigation team.