Kasaragod firecracker incident: Temple officials taken into custody citing negligence in handling fireworks

Following the explosion at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu temple in Kasaragod's Nileshwar during the Kaliyattam festival, police have taken the temple committee president and secretary into custody. The police filed an FIR citing negligence in handling fireworks, as boxes of firecrackers were stored unsafely near the Theyyam ritual site.

Many people were standing near the storage room, which resulted in severe injuries for several individuals. The roof and doors of the storage area were destroyed in the explosion, and the site is now strewn with shoes and personal belongings left behind by the crowd. Those present at the location were reportedly unaware that fireworks were stored nearby. Kasaragod District Collector Inbasekhar Kalimuthu has stated that there was indeed a lapse in safety measures.

The explosion happened around 12:20 am in the temple’s fireworks storehouse during the annual Kaliyattam festival. Preliminary reports suggest that sparks from a fireworks display accidentally ignited the stored firecrackers.

Of the 154 injured people, 94 are currently receiving treatment, with eight in critical condition.

The incident took place during the "Kulichu Thottam" ritual, an integral part of the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam—a prominent annual event that heralds the start of the Theyyam season in North Malabar. This ritual heavily involves the use of flaming torches crafted from dried coconut leaves. Thousands of devotees had assembled at the temple to witness the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam, which is regarded as one of the most powerful forms of theyyam.

