Kasaragod firecracker incident: Temple officials taken into custody citing negligence in handling fireworks

Following the explosion at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu temple in Kasaragod's Nileshwar during the Kaliyattam festival, police have taken the temple committee president and secretary into custody. The police filed an FIR citing negligence in handling fireworks, as boxes of firecrackers were stored unsafely near the Theyyam ritual site.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 8:21 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

Kasaragod: The Kasaragod police have registered a case following a fireworks explosion at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu temple during the Nileshwaram festival. The FIR cites negligent handling of fireworks, and authorities have taken the temple committee's president and secretary into custody. The main allegation is that the fireworks were stored too close to the Theyyam ritual site in the temple's storeroom, posing a significant safety oversight. Eyewitnesses reported that boxes of fireworks were kept near the area where the fireworks display was ongoing.

Many people were standing near the storage room, which resulted in severe injuries for several individuals. The roof and doors of the storage area were destroyed in the explosion, and the site is now strewn with shoes and personal belongings left behind by the crowd. Those present at the location were reportedly unaware that fireworks were stored nearby. Kasaragod District Collector Inbasekhar Kalimuthu has stated that there was indeed a lapse in safety measures.

The explosion happened around 12:20 am in the temple’s fireworks storehouse during the annual Kaliyattam festival. Preliminary reports suggest that sparks from a fireworks display accidentally ignited the stored firecrackers.

Of the 154 injured people, 94 are currently receiving treatment, with eight in critical condition. 

The incident took place during the "Kulichu Thottam" ritual, an integral part of the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam—a prominent annual event that heralds the start of the Theyyam season in North Malabar. This ritual heavily involves the use of flaming torches crafted from dried coconut leaves. Thousands of devotees had assembled at the temple to witness the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam, which is regarded as one of the most powerful forms of theyyam.

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 439 October 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

Tamil Nadu: Mother-in-law of Malayali teacher who committed suicide also takes her life in Nagercoil

Kerala: Over 150 injured in firecracker explosion during temple festival in Kasaragod; 8 critical

Kerala: Thalassery court sentences 4 RSS workers to life for murder of CPI(M) activist Ashraf

Family of 10-year-old spiritual influencer Abhinav Arora claims death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji 3 release date finally OUT; Check here

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

