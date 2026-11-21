A five-member gang was caught openly drinking alcohol inside a Thiruvananthapuram-bound KSRTC bus at the Kottayam bus stand. A co-passenger recorded the brazen act on their mobile phone, eventually leading to police action.

Kottayam: In an unusual incident, a five-member group was caught openly consuming alcohol inside a KSRTC bus at the Kottayam bus stand in Kerala. The incident reportedly took place inside bus number KL 15 A 2517, which was scheduled to operate from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram. The group allegedly began drinking while other passengers were present inside the vehicle, seemingly unconcerned about the people around them. Their behaviour reportedly left fellow passengers uncomfortable, as the men continued consuming alcohol without making any attempt to conceal their actions.

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Co-passenger records incident and alerts conductor

A fellow passenger recorded the incident on a mobile phone, capturing the group drinking inside the bus. The passenger also brought the matter to the attention of the bus conductor. However, the conductor allegedly did not respond immediately when the incident was first reported. The footage later brought attention to the incident, with reports about the group drinking inside the public transport vehicle prompting further action.

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Five men handed over to police at Pandalam

Following media reports and the subsequent attention surrounding the incident, the conductor reportedly handed the five men over to the police when the bus reached Pandalam. The incident has raised concerns about passenger safety and inappropriate behaviour inside public transport vehicles. The video has also drawn attention to the responsibility of transport staff to respond promptly when passengers report such incidents. The episode has once again highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline and ensuring a safe environment for commuters travelling on public transport.