A one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Aybel, from Pallam in Thrissur, died after a candy got stuck in his throat on Friday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital in Parappukkara but could not be saved.

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a candy reportedly got stuck in his throat, causing him to choke. The incident took place at Pallam in Parappukkara, Thrissur, around 8:30 am on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Aybel, the son of Ruby and Anu, residents of Pallam Thottungal Puthuppulliparambil. The sudden incident has left the family and local residents shocked.

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Child rushed to hospital but could not be saved

Following the choking incident, the family and others immediately rushed the toddler to a private hospital in Parappukkara for emergency medical treatment. However, despite the efforts to save him, the child could not be revived. His body was subsequently shifted to the Thrissur District General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted.

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Pudukkad police initiate further action

Pudukkad police reached the spot following the incident and initiated further proceedings. Aybel is survived by his parents and elder brother Aaron, who is a Class 6 student. The tragic death has left the family devastated, with the incident highlighting the serious dangers of choking among young children.