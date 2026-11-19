A Hindu woman in Bangladesh was allegedly harassed for refusing to eat beef, reigniting concerns over minority rights. The incident comes amid reports of communal violence, with 522 incidents recorded by a minority rights organisation in 2025.

Concerns over the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh have resurfaced after reports emerged of a Hindu woman allegedly facing harassment for declining to consume beef. According to an account circulating online, individuals identified as Islamists reportedly confronted the woman and told her to leave for India if she did not want to eat cow meat. The incident has not been independently verified. However, the allegations have reignited discussions about religious freedom, personal choice and the safety of Hindu minorities in the country.

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Reports of attacks and intimidation against Hindus continue

The alleged incident comes against the backdrop of continuing concerns about violence and discrimination targeting Bangladesh's Hindu population. Reports over time have highlighted attacks on Hindu-owned homes and businesses, vandalism of temples and religious idols, as well as allegations of killings, sexual violence, land encroachment and threats forcing members of the community to leave their homes. Such incidents have raised questions about the security of minorities and the protection of their religious and constitutional rights.

522 communal violence incidents recorded in 2025

According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, 522 incidents of communal violence were reported in 2025. The figures included 66 deaths, 28 incidents of violence against women and 95 attacks on religious places of worship. The European Union Agency for Asylum has also documented incidents involving attacks on Hindu residences, commercial establishments and religious institutions in Bangladesh.

The situation has drawn attention to the need for stronger safeguards for religious minorities. Ensuring that Hindu citizens can practise their faith, exercise their personal choices and live without fear remains an important concern. Calls for accountability and effective protection have also placed the responsibility on authorities to address allegations of communal violence and safeguard the rights of all communities.