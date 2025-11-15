BJP leader K Padmarajan has been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine. He has also been sentenced to 40 years in prison for POCSO offenses. The verdict was delivered by the Thalassery Fast Track POCSO Court.

Kannur: The Thalassery Fast Track POCSO Court has sentenced BJP leader and teacher K Padmarajan to life imprisonment until death in connection with the sexual assault of a fourth-standard student in Palathayi, Kannur. Along with the life term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh and handed down an additional 40 years of imprisonment - 20 years each for two separate POCSO offenses - along with another Rs 1 lakh fine.

Verdict in High-Profile Case

The verdict was delivered on Saturday after the court found Padmarajan guilty of multiple charges, including offenses under Section 376 AB (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The sentences will run concurrently. The proven offenses carry a maximum punishment of life imprisonment or 20 years in prison.

The case had attracted widespread political attention, as the accused was a teacher and a BJP leader, and the investigation had been marred by controversies and repeated changes in the probe team.

Case Background and Investigation

Padmarajan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl three times, both inside and outside the school premises, between January and February 2020. The incident took place at a school in Palathayi, where the accused taught.

The complaint was initially handed over by the Thalassery DySP to the Panoor police. However, the early investigation concluded that the complaint was false, which triggered public outrage and protests demanding proper action.

Following mounting pressure, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. On April 15, 2020, Padmarajan was arrested after being traced to a relative’s house, where he had been hiding. The Crime Branch later filed a charge sheet just hours before the 90-day deadline, though it initially excluded the POCSO sections. Eventually, after five different investigative teams handled the case, a final charge sheet including POCSO provisions was filed in May 2021.

Trial and Sentencing

The trial began in February 2024, culminating this week with the court finding Padmarajan guilty. During arguments ahead of sentencing, the prosecution urged the court to award the maximum punishment, asserting that the survivor received justice on Children’s Day.

The defense argued for leniency, citing the accused’s age and family circumstances. Defense counsel claimed the case was politically motivated and warned that the accused’s wife might take her own life under social pressure. Padmarajan himself requested a lighter sentence, telling the court that he had dependents, including his wife, children, and mother.

After considering all arguments, the Thalassery POCSO Court maintained that it had examined the case on its merits and imposed the maximum possible punishment, bringing an end to a long and highly scrutinized legal battle.