Love watching cute baby elephant videos? Then this one's for you! A mischievous little one is seen enjoying a foot massage at a temple in Tamil Nadu, and the video has gone completely viral.

Elephant videos always have a special place on social media, right? It's because everyone just loves these gentle giants. And when it's a baby elephant, their cuteness can beat even little kids! That's why a new video of an elephant calf is now winning hearts online. This clip comes from a temple in Tamil Nadu.

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The video was shared on the Instagram page '@lifewshroots'. In the clip, you can see a baby elephant and a man standing next to it. The man is gently massaging the calf's foot. The post was captioned, 'A baby. A very very big baby. Humbly requesting a foot massage'. The video is from the Arulmigu Adi Kumbeswarar Temple in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. The baby elephant's name is Mangalam.

As the man massages one foot, Mangalam seems to be enjoying it a lot. But that's not all! It looks like the calf loved the massage so much that it lifts its other foot, as if asking for the same treatment. The video shows it enjoying that massage too.

The video went viral almost instantly. People flooded the comments section, with many calling the video 'super cute'. One user commented that even though they have big bodies, baby elephants have the hearts of small children.