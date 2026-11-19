A 92-year-old woman in China stunned social media users after a video showed her climbing over a seven-foot fence to escape her nursing home. The unusual footage has gone viral, with viewers amazed by her agility and determination.

A 92-year-old woman in China has left social media users stunned after she was filmed climbing over a seven-foot fence to escape from her nursing home. The unusual incident was captured on camera, with the elderly woman displaying remarkable agility as she made her way over the tall barrier. The footage has since attracted attention online, with viewers surprised by her determination and physical ability at such an advanced age.

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Video shows elderly woman scaling nursing home fence

The video shows the 92-year-old woman approaching the fence before carefully climbing over it to get to the other side. Despite her age and the height of the barrier, she manages to make her way across. The incident has sparked reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed disbelief at how effortlessly she appeared to tackle the obstacle.

Incident sparks reactions online

The unusual escape attempt has become a talking point online, with users sharing humorous and surprised reactions to the footage. While many were impressed by the woman's agility, the incident also raises questions about safety and supervision at elderly care facilities. The circumstances behind her attempt to leave the nursing home have not been independently established.