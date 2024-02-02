'State being strangulated financially...' Kerala assembly passes resolution against Centre

Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the Central government accusing it of financially strangulating the state. The Centre reduced Kerala's borrowing limit and slashed the revenue deficit grant.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Friday (Feb 02) passed a unanimous resolution against the central government accusing the BJP-led Modi government of financially strangling the state to destroy the federal structure of the country. Despite the absence of the opposition, Speaker A. N. Shamseer declared that the resolution had been passed unanimously in the assembly.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal introduced the resolution in the Assembly and stated that the Centre reduced Kerala's borrowing limit and slashed the revenue deficit grant. He further criticised the Congress-led UDF for not attending the Assembly proceedings in favour of remaining for the resolution.

"All these actions of the central government amounts to destroying the federal structure of the country. Like the Union government has full authority over the Union List, the Constitution provides the States absolute authority over the State List," Balagopal said.

The finance minister further emphasised that Kerala's borrowing limit had been lowered and that the Centre had rejected the recommendations of the Finance Commission. According to the resolution, the majority of costs, including funding for social welfare programmes, are covered by the states; however, the Centre receives a sizable portion of the money.

Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer denied permission to an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition demanding that the House adjourn and discuss the SFIO investigation against the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan. Then they boycotted the Assembly proceedings and staged a walkout. The Opposition led by VD Satheesan later said that the ROC's finding that Veena failed to provide a proper explanation despite being given the opportunity and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's investigation showed that the irregularities were "extremely serious".

Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic