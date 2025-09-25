Wipro declined Karnataka CM's request to allow public vehicular movement through the company’s Bengaluru campus to ease ORR traffic. Citing legal, SEZ, and contractual constraints, Premji emphasised that public access is not a sustainable solution.

Wipro, led by Azim Premji, has declined Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open the company’s campus road to the public to ease Bengaluru traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Premji cited legal, governance, and statutory challenges as reasons for refusing the request.

Legal and operational constraints

In his response, Premji emphasised that Wipro’s Sarjapur campus is private property and part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) providing services to global clients. He noted that contractual obligations require strict access control, and opening the campus road to public traffic could violate existing agreements. Premji also highlighted that allowing public access would not provide a sustainable, long-term solution to Bengaluru’s traffic problems.

Wipro’s commitment to collaborative solutions

Despite declining the request, Premji reaffirmed Wipro's commitment to collaborate with the Karnataka government on traffic management initiatives. He suggested that a data-driven approach would be the most effective way to address the city’s congestion challenges, rather than relying on ad hoc measures like opening private roads.

CM Siddaramaiah's letter for Wipro campus access

Bengaluru Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a letter dated September 19, highlighted the severe traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), particularly near Iblur junction, which affects mobility, productivity and urban quality of life. He addressed the letter to Wipro founder Azim Premji, acknowledging the company’s contribution to Karnataka’s IT growth and socio-economic development.

The Chief Minister proposed exploring the possibility of allowing limited public vehicular movement through Wipro’s Bengaluru campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and security considerations. Siddaramaiah cited preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts, which indicated that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining ORR stretches by nearly 30% during peak office hours. He stressed that Premji’s support could significantly ease traffic bottlenecks, enhance commuter experience and contribute to a more efficient, livable Bengaluru.

Bengaluru traffic challenges persist

Bengaluru has long struggled with traffic congestion, particularly along major arterial roads like the Outer Ring Road. While the government and private companies have explored multiple solutions, no single measure has proven sufficient to resolve the city’s traffic woes. Experts continue to recommend a mix of infrastructure upgrades, public transport improvements and smart traffic management systems.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the city's pothole problem is being exaggerated. He highlighted that nearly 1,000 potholes are being filled daily through coordinated efforts, despite criticism from industrialists and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who recently called Bengaluru the 'city of potholes'.

Bengaluru continues to face persistent traffic and infrastructure challenges, and authorities are working on multiple solutions, including road maintenance, traffic management, and collaboration with private entities.

(With ANI inputs)