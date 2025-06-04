Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year wait by clinching their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 final. The match, held in Ahmedabad, saw RCB defend a total of 190 runs in a dramatic climax that gripped the nation.

The celebrations that followed were nothing short of euphoric. Across India, fans erupted in joy, from packed stadium screenings to spontaneous street rallies. In Bengaluru, scenes of jubilation turned chaotic in places, with police having to use mild force to control overenthusiastic supporters.

But perhaps the most striking moment of the night came from an unexpected venue, a wedding. A video now going viral on social media shows a marriage ceremony coming to a complete standstill as guests gathered around a large LED screen, eyes glued to the final moments of the match. Even the bride and groom were momentarily sidelined as the nation’s collective heartbeat synced with the final delivery.

With 12 runs needed off the last ball, RCB was on the brink of history. Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh smashed a six, but it wasn’t enough. The crowd, including wedding attendees, burst into chants of “RCB! RCB!” as the team sealed a six-run win and lifted the trophy for the first time.

One of the most emotional visuals of the night came from RCB’s talisman, Virat Kohli. Known for his fierce passion and loyalty to the franchise, Kohli was seen in tears as he finally held the IPL trophy, a dream years in the making.

The win, marked by a strong bowling performance despite a below-par total by recent Ahmedabad standards, has become an unforgettable chapter in IPL history. As fans continue to celebrate and prepare for the grand victory parade, RCB’s triumph will be remembered not just for the cricket but for the cultural moment it created across India.