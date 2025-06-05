Deputy CM DK Shivakumar apologised after 11 people died and 33 were injured in a stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB victory celebrations. The government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday offered an apology after 11 people were killed in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru following RCB victory celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, DK Shivakumar said, “This should not have happened and we never expected such a big crowd...The stadium's capacity is 35,000, but more than 3 lakh people were there...Gates (of the stadium) have been broken...We apologise for this incident...We want to know the facts and give a clear message...”

He accused the BJP of politicising the incident. “BJP is doing politics...We are very sorry for the incident. We will work out a better solution in the future...”

The Congress leader also said that all government events scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed after the tragedy.

“...Tomorrow, except the cabinet meeting, all programmes have been postponed. No celebrations, including the World Environment Day...”

The Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased killed in the stampede.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said the government would also provide free treatment to the injured.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, “11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident.”

The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," CM Siddaramaiah said.