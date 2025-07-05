Heavy water release of 80,000 cusecs from Tungabhadra dam raises flood fears in Ballari and Koppal districts. Kampli-Gangavathi bridge nears submergence, historic sites are at risk, and residents are urged to move to safer areas.

Koppal: The Tungabhadra dam is releasing a massive 80,000 cusecs of water, sparking fears of flooding in low-lying areas of Ballari and Koppal districts. The district administration has issued warnings to local residents to stay alert.

Kampli-Gangavathi bridge faces submergence threat

The bridge between Kampli and Gangavathi in Ballari district is dangerously close to being submerged, currently just 2 to 3 feet above water level. With increasing inflow and damaged crest gates, officials have released most water from the reservoir. If submerged, commuters will face a 30 km detour. Locals urge authorities to raise the bridge’s height for safety.

Historical monuments at risk due to rising water levels

The memorial of Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in Anegundi, Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district, is also threatened by the rising river levels. The ongoing water release could damage this and other heritage sites nearby.

Farmers struggle to protect irrigation equipment

Farmers in the river basin are working swiftly to secure motor pumps and pipelines used for irrigation, which are at risk of being washed away by the rising waters. The district administration has advised residents in vulnerable river basin areas to move to safer locations immediately.

Urgent action needed to protect lives and heritage

The continuous heavy release of water from the Tungabhadra dam poses significant threats to local communities, infrastructure, and historic monuments in Ballari and Koppal. Authorities and residents must act quickly to mitigate damage and ensure safety.