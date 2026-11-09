Devotees at Karnataka's Hasanamba Temple reportedly waited for hours during D.K. Shivakumar's visit. Frustrated by the delay and VIP darshan arrangements, some hurled footwear at an LED screen showing the Chief Minister performing rituals.

Thousands of devotees visiting the famous Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka were left frustrated after their wait for darshan was reportedly extended due to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's visit to the shrine. The temple, which opens its doors to devotees only once a year, attracts large crowds from across the state during its annual festival. However, the Chief Minister's visit with his family members and the special rituals performed inside the sanctum sanctorum reportedly delayed darshan for the general public.

Angered by the inconvenience and what they described as VIP treatment, some devotees expressed their resentment by removing their footwear and throwing them at an LED screen displaying visuals of the Chief Minister performing rituals inside the temple.

Devotees Express Anger Over Long Wait

Thousands of devotees had gathered at the Hasanamba Temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Hasanamba, with many waiting in long queues for several hours. The arrival of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his family members reportedly disrupted the darshan arrangements, leaving devotees waiting for an extended period.

Meanwhile, an LED screen installed on the temple premises was broadcasting a live feed of the Chief Minister performing special pooja inside the sanctum sanctorum. The visuals reportedly added to the frustration of devotees who were already exhausted after standing in the queue for hours.

Upset over the delay and the perceived preferential treatment given to VIP visitors, some devotees removed their footwear and hurled it at the LED screen. The incident caused confusion and created a tense atmosphere on the temple premises for some time.

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Devotees Question VIP Darshan Arrangements

Several devotees expressed their disappointment with the temple administration and questioned the arrangements made for VIP visits. They argued that public representatives should ensure that ordinary devotees are not inconvenienced during their visits to religious places.

A devotee questioned why the public had to wait for hours while special arrangements were made for the Deputy Chief Minister and his family members.

"A Chief Minister holds that position to do good for the people, not to cause inconvenience to the common public. He should have simply said, 'I am visiting the temple; please do not come at this time so that the public is not inconvenienced.' Instead, is it right to make people wait for hours just so he could have a 'special darshan'?" the devotee said.

Hasanamba Temple Visit Sparks Debate Over VIP Culture

The incident has once again brought attention to concerns surrounding VIP darshan arrangements at popular religious sites. Devotees visiting the Hasanamba Temple during its annual opening expect the administration to manage crowds effectively and ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to seek the deity's blessings without unnecessary delays.

The incident involving footwear being thrown at the LED screen reflected the frustration among some devotees over the alleged preferential treatment and inconvenience caused to the general public. It has also raised questions about crowd management and the need to balance visits by public representatives with the convenience of ordinary devotees.