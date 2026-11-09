Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar defends the Mekedatu reservoir, stating it benefits Tamil Nadu and complies with Supreme Court orders, urging an end to inter-state water disputes through cooperation rather than legal confrontation.

Karnataka CM Addresses Mekedatu Objections

Reacting to the objections raised by Tamil Nadu over the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that the project would ultimately benefit the lower riparian state and urged the Tamil Nadu leadership to review the apex court's orders. Addressing the issue amid letters sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention against the project, Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said, "I think the Chief Minister might not have seen the court order. I hope his officers will guide him. Karnataka will only have drinking water for Bengaluru and for power. So, I request them to visit the site and understand that this reservoir will benefit them, not us."

Reiterating the state’s legal standing based on past judicial rulings, Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka is acting well within its rights without depriving Tamil Nadu of its due share of Cauvery water. "The Supreme Court has already given a clear order. It is the right of Karnataka to build a dam, and it is the right of Tamil Nadu to receive water," Shivakumar said.

Call for Cooperation and Legal Clarity

Earlier on Sunday, DK Shivakumar issued a strong appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for unity and cooperation on the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir, asserting that the days of interstate water disputes are over. Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka is operating strictly within the legal framework established by the Supreme Court of India, which mandates the release of 177 TMC of Cauvery water annually to Tamil Nadu. "I hope that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister knows the law of the land. No need of permission from anyone. The Supreme Court of India has already given permission. That Karnataka is eligible to build the dam on its own site. And it has put a condition that we should give them 177 TMC of water. That is the condition," he said.

Mutual Benefits of the Reservoir

He underlined that the Mekedatu reservoir will ultimately benefit both states and act as a crucial balancing system for the region during water shortages. "Tamil Nadu will have more benefit from the Mekedatu reservoir. Balance it is called a balancing reservoir," he said.

Shivakumar said the state has already initiated the compensatory afforestation process across at least 5,400 hectares of forest land to offset environmental requirements. "We have already identified about 5,400 hectares of forest land in other parts, which we are going to give to the forest department. So already that process is work on the way. As soon as it is finished, we are going to apply there. The water commission will have to take a decision. So Karnataka stands united," he said.

Shivakumar reassured the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister that Karnataka would honour its commitment and would not misuse the water reserve. "Cutting across the party line, all the BJP leaders and the NDA leaders have agreed that they are also going to stand and support on this matter. I appeal to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister; please send a team. We will not misuse this. We stand by our word. You please send this team," he said.

He emphasised, "There's no question of fighting. The fighting days are over. The Supreme Court has given a verdict. Let us respect the law of this land. Let us work together. Let us share water. Let us share the unity between ourselves. We all are one."