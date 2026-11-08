Agrileaf Private Limited in Karnataka celebrated Deepavali by gifting five employees Tata Nexon EV cars and two others two-wheelers. The company distributed gifts worth approximately ₹1 crore during its 'Agrileaf Utsav' celebrations in Belthangady.

Deepavali is a time for sharing happiness and expressing gratitude, and a company in Karnataka has marked the festive occasion by rewarding its employees with gifts worth approximately ₹1 crore. Agrileaf Private Limited, based in Nidle village of Belthangady taluk, organised a special Deepavali celebration titled 'Agrileaf Utsav' to recognise the hard work and contributions of its employees. As part of the celebrations, five high-performing employees were presented with Tata Nexon EV cars, while two others received two-wheelers worth ₹2 lakh each.

Several other employees were also recognised for their performance and presented with valuable gifts, making the occasion a memorable one for the workforce.

'Agrileaf Utsav' Celebrated At Nidle Factory

The 'Agrileaf Utsav' Deepavali celebration was held at the company's factory in Nidle on Thursday. The event was organised to appreciate employees for their dedication, hard work and commitment to the company.

As part of the celebrations, five employees who had demonstrated outstanding performance were presented with Tata Nexon EV cars. Two other employees received two-wheelers valued at ₹2 lakh each.

Several other employees were also recognised for their contributions and rewarded with valuable gifts. The total value of the gifts distributed during the celebrations was approximately ₹1 crore.

Agrileaf: A Manufacturer Of Areca Leaf Plates

Agrileaf Private Limited is one of India's leading manufacturers of areca leaf plates. Through its network, the company has created alternative income opportunities for approximately 10,000 farming families.

The company also exports its products to more than 20 countries, giving it a presence in international markets.

Through its operations, Agrileaf has helped create additional livelihood opportunities for farming families while expanding the reach of areca leaf-based products in domestic and international markets.

Kannada Celebrities Attend 'Agrileaf Utsav'

The Deepavali celebrations also witnessed the participation of several prominent personalities from the Kannada entertainment and business sectors.

Popular Kannada television presenter Anushree attended the event, along with director and actor J.P. Tuminad, entrepreneur Shashidhara Shetty Baroda and Youtver Sudarshan Bhat Bedradi of Bhat 'N' Bhat.

The guests participated in an interactive session with employees, adding to the celebrations and making the occasion more engaging.

The initiative highlights Agrileaf's efforts to recognise employee contributions and celebrate the festive season by sharing its success with its workforce.