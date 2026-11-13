Sharing details of the inauguration on X, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar described the elevated Pink Line section as a new step towards a better-connected Bengaluru.

He said he was glad to flag off the stretch alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav.

Shivakumar also reiterated the state government's commitment to expanding Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure, strengthening metro connectivity and developing a more efficient, sustainable and commuter-friendly city.