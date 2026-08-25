Manik Verma, who has experienced both Bengaluru and Gurgaon, deems the comparison pointless. He highlights Gurgaon’s vibrant nightlife against Bengaluru’s rich cultural experiences and festivals. Rather than declaring a winner, Verma states each city has a unique character and appeal.

The long-running Bengaluru vs Gurgaon debate has taken another turn after Manik Verma, who has lived in both cities, called the comparison “pointless” and urged people to experience both places before deciding which suits them better. Verma shared his views in an Instagram video based on his personal experiences of living and working in the two cities.

Verma said he began his career in Gurgaon before moving to Bengaluru, giving him an opportunity to experience the lifestyle and culture of both cities firsthand. Rather than declaring one city better, he highlighted the different experiences each offers.

Talking about Gurgaon, Verma praised its vibrant nightlife and described the city’s party culture as “crazy”. He said people can party until 3 or 4 am, contrasting it with Bengaluru, where he said the party culture generally continues until around 12 am.

Check the viral video here:

However, Verma said Bengaluru offers something different through its cultural experiences and festivals. As a North Indian, he particularly appreciated being exposed to celebrations such as Onam Sadhya and other festivals. He said that, with Onam Sadhya currently taking place, he was actually missing the feeling of being in Bengaluru.

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In his Instagram video, Verma said: “Brother, this debate between Bangalore versus Gurgaon is completely pointless.” He added that people should live in both cities at some point in their lives and decide for themselves based on their experiences.

His comments have added a fresh perspective to a familiar social-media debate that often revolves around nightlife, lifestyle, work opportunities and culture. Instead of treating Bengaluru and Gurgaon as competing destinations, Verma believes each city has its own character and appeal.

His suggestion is simple: experience both cities before choosing a favourite. For those with the opportunity to relocate, living in both places could offer a more personal understanding than relying solely on online comparisons or popular perceptions.

The discussion has also resonated with social-media users, with several commenters agreeing that both cities have their own distinct vibe and attractions.

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