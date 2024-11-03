Waqf property dispute: BJP is exploiting issue for politics, says HM G Parameshwar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directed the withdrawal of Waqf notices targeting farmers, addressing recent controversies. Home Minister G Parameshwar accused the BJP of politicizing the issue, questioning their commitment to farmers, while affirming that the government will prevent the matter from becoming a political tool.

In response to recent controversies over Waqf property notices, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged that any notices issued by district Waqf boards targeting farmers should be withdrawn. This directive follows a notice issued just yesterday, which sparked concerns among the farming community.

Commenting on the situation, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar criticized the BJP, accusing the party of politicizing the issue for its gain. "Let them protest and claim their rights," Parameshwar remarked, suggesting that BJP’s stance reflects a political agenda rather than genuine concern for the farmers. He questioned BJP's commitment, citing the three agricultural laws they enacted, which, according to him, brought hardship and hostility among farmers. "What problems did it cause, and how did BJP respond?" he asked rhetorically, challenging the opposition's motives.



Responding to a query about Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed's statement that the notice was temporary, Parameshwar clarified that the notice was indeed rescinded, marking an end to the issue. He emphasized that regardless of the BJP's reaction, the government remains committed to addressing farmers' concerns. "We will take necessary actions to ensure this doesn’t turn into a political ploy," he added.

The Waqf property dispute has intensified political tension in Karnataka, with the government and opposition clashing over the issue's handling.

