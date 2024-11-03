Waqf property dispute: BJP is exploiting issue for politics, says HM G Parameshwar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directed the withdrawal of Waqf notices targeting farmers, addressing recent controversies. Home Minister G Parameshwar accused the BJP of politicizing the issue, questioning their commitment to farmers, while affirming that the government will prevent the matter from becoming a political tool.

Waqf property dispute: BJP is exploiting issue for politics, says HM G Parameshwar vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

In response to recent controversies over Waqf property notices, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged that any notices issued by district Waqf boards targeting farmers should be withdrawn. This directive follows a notice issued just yesterday, which sparked concerns among the farming community.

Commenting on the situation, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar criticized the BJP, accusing the party of politicizing the issue for its gain. "Let them protest and claim their rights," Parameshwar remarked, suggesting that BJP’s stance reflects a political agenda rather than genuine concern for the farmers. He questioned BJP's commitment, citing the three agricultural laws they enacted, which, according to him, brought hardship and hostility among farmers. "What problems did it cause, and how did BJP respond?" he asked rhetorically, challenging the opposition's motives.

Waqf property dispute: AIMPLB urges govt to withdraw waqf amendment bill amid massive Muslim opposition

Responding to a query about Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed's statement that the notice was temporary, Parameshwar clarified that the notice was indeed rescinded, marking an end to the issue. He emphasized that regardless of the BJP's reaction, the government remains committed to addressing farmers' concerns. "We will take necessary actions to ensure this doesn’t turn into a political ploy," he added.

The Waqf property dispute has intensified political tension in Karnataka, with the government and opposition clashing over the issue's handling.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Waqf property dispute: Will not take away farmers' land, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan vkp

Waqf property dispute: Will not take away farmers' land, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Waqf property dispute: AIMPLB urges govt to withdraw waqf amendment bill amid massive Muslim opposition vkp

Waqf property dispute: AIMPLB urges govt to withdraw waqf amendment bill amid massive Muslim opposition

1 code, multiple rides: Bengaluru's Nagaraa auto introduces 'NAMMA Code'; How it works? gcw

1 code, multiple rides: Nagaraa auto introduces 'NAMMA Code'; How it works?

Kannadigas should raise Kannada flag's glory everywhere, says DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Kannadigas should raise Kannada flag's glory everywhere, says DCM DK Shivakumar

PM Modi wishes in Kannada as Karnataka celebrates 69th Kannada Rajyotsava amid Deepavali vkp

PM Modi wishes in Kannada as Karnataka celebrates 69th Kannada Rajyotsava amid Deepavali

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal anr

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer vkp

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer vkp

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer

Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto AJR

Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon