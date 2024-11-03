Waqf property dispute: AIMPLB urges govt to withdraw waqf amendment bill amid massive Muslim opposition

The AIMPLB has opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing overwhelming community disapproval, with over 3.66 crore Muslims voicing objections. They urged the government to withdraw the bill and announced plans to discuss it further in Bengaluru at their annual conference on November 23-24.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday strongly opposed the proposed amendments in the Waqf Amendment Bill, urging the government to dismiss the bill if Muslims do not support the changes. At a press conference in Bengaluru, AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Fazalurahim Mujadidi highlighted the overwhelming response received in just 13 days, with more than 3.66 crore Muslims voicing their objection to the bill through email.

“If Muslims do not support this bill, the government should reconsider its implementation,” Mujadidi stated, emphasising that previous amendments to the Waqf Board aimed to strengthen the institution. However, he argued that the current bill could potentially weaken the Waqf Board, which is why the AIMPLB has chosen not to endorse it. He added that the Board would explore legal options to oppose the amendment and reiterated the demand for the government to prioritize Muslim community sentiments on this issue.



The AIMPLB also announced that its 29th annual conference would take place in Bengaluru on November 23-24, where discussions will centre around pressing issues within the Muslim community, including the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, which has become a primary topic of concern. Mujadidi indicated that AIMPLB will use the conference as a platform to further address this matter and develop a unified stance on the bill.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed authorities on Saturday to withdraw notices previously issued to farmers regarding Waqf property. Siddaramaiah clarified that farmers should not face unnecessary challenges due to these notices. The instruction followed a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Revenue Department, Minority Welfare Department, and Waqf Board, where the Chief Minister sought to ensure that farmers are not adversely affected by Waqf property claims.

The ongoing debate has stirred significant political responses in Karnataka. On November 4, the BJP held a statewide protest against the Waqf Board, demanding action. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called for the dismissal of Minister Zameer and sought a halt to the functioning of Waqf courts.

