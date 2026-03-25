A tourist shares a frightening experience of an auto-rickshaw driver being dangerously engrossed in watching videos on his phone while driving. The driver's distraction nearly caused a collision with a truck, sparking online outrage and a wider discussion on the dangers of distracted driving and social media addiction.

The addiction to social media and videos on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube is now out of control. In a video published online, the worried tourist expressed her concerns after seeing an auto driver browsing through films and other information while driving. “I was in a auto the other day and the driver kept watching short videos while driving. Not occasionally watching, this dude was locked in busy scrolling and not really paying attention to the road," the traveller wrote in a post highlighting the driver’s careless attitude.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Despite reaching a major road, the driver remained calm and continued riding the autorickshaw, transfixed to his cellphone screen rather than paying attention to the route and cars coming from the other direction. Sitting behind him at the time, the user captured him in a video that she later shared with other social media users. She also stated in the post that the driver was unconcerned with a truck that began reversing directly in front of the vehicle.

“At one point, a truck ahead of us started reversing, he didn’t notice and I had to scream. He braked at the last second. I told him, calmly, not to watch videos while driving and not just with me, even when you’re alone. He agreed, but 5 minutes later, he was back at it again," the woman wrote.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

At one point, the auto nearly collided with a truck because the driver was distracted. She had to scream, 'Anna nodi munde' (look ahead), and he braked just in time.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has aroused significant fury online, with many viewers advocating for greater traffic enforcement and punishments for inattentive driving. Many people pointed out that such neglect endangers not just the driver, but also passengers, pedestrians, and other drivers.

The event has also sparked debate over the responsibility of commercial drivers, such as auto-rickshaw operators, who are responsible for passenger safety.

One user wrote, "Glad you recognise this as dangerous. Please end the ride and get off the auto next time if this happens." Another said, "Cheap internet and the exploited availability of cheap dopamine is a major problem in India today. If you want to limit India's progress, keep the males occupied on their phones. They will live in an illusionary world, reducing national progress."

Road safety experts warn that such conduct is becoming more widespread, especially with the emergence of short-form video platforms meant to keep consumers' attention. Taking your eyes off the road for even 2 seconds increases your chance of crashing, and watching short-form content can cause 5-10 seconds of distraction.