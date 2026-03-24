A video from a Ghaziabad food stall has gone viral, showing a worker washing potatoes with his feet and slippers in a large utensil. The incident, captured by a customer in DLF Ankur Vihar, has sparked widespread outrage over food hygiene and prompted a police investigation.

At a renowned food establishment in Ghaziabad, a man was observed washing potatoes with his feet. The behaviour was recorded on camera, and the footage is being extensively circulated on social media, with individuals expressing concerns about food hygiene standards. The event occurred in DLF Ankur Vihar-3, near ATM Chowk and under the jurisdiction of the Loni police station. The 41-second video was discreetly captured by a client.

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In the viral video, a staff worker is seen stepping into a huge aluminium utensil full of potatoes and washing them with his feet. The event is alleged to have occurred at night. The man is wearing slippers while doing this, which has astonished viewers even more.

As he wanders around within the vessel, some potatoes fall outside. Moments later, he gets out of the utensil and is seen cleaning his slippers in the same container.

In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “Meri mummy bhi yahin se aaloo tikki chaat khati theen, mummy ko dikhana tha ki aaloo ko pairon se wash karte hain.” (My mother also eats tikki from here, now I will show her the truth.) Reports suggest that such cleaning practices are carried out regularly at night. A complaint has reportedly been filed with the police, who have initiated a probe into the matter.

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The business, which is in a bustling location, apparently serves around 500 people everyday for chaat and tikki. The viral video has sparked major concerns about food safety and sanitary standards at street food establishments.

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Social Media Reactions

Social media users have reacted sharply, with some demanding strict action while others responded with sarcasm. One user wrote, “Asli swaad to chappal ka hi hai,” while another commented that people eating market food should have a strong digestive system. Others called for stricter hygiene enforcement, warning of potential health risks.

"Loni, Ghaziabad: redefining hygiene standards one potato at a time," an X user wrote.

"Wow, excellent hygiene," another remarked sarcastically. A third added, "If you're feeling dirty about this, then visit a pickle-making factory. After that, you'll never eat pickles."

One user commented, “The days of trusting a shopkeeper are over - eat home-cooked food.” Another said, "Such unhygienic standards for street food, I can't even watch the full video."