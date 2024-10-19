'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar criticized Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for fueling political tensions, dismissing her allegations about the MUDA scandal. Hebbalkar also addressed the Panchamasali reservation, by-elections, and Congress's electoral prospects, and countered BJP’s accusations, urging focus on governance over blame.

In a fiery rebuttal, Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar criticized Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, accusing her of igniting tensions in state politics. Hebbalkar claimed that Karandlaje has done little but fuel political controversies.

Speaking in response to Karandlaje's allegation that key documents related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal were deliberately burned, Hebbalkar dismissed the claims, stating that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was already investigating the matter. She went on to accuse Raj Bhavan of operating under pressure and questioned the role of the Governor in the ongoing political developments.



Addressing the ongoing discussions about the Panchamasali Lingayat 2A reservation, Hebbalkar mentioned that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had responded positively. However, she refrained from disclosing further details, citing the current political scenario in light of the upcoming by-elections in Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggavi.



Hebbalkar also commented on the final phase of the local government elections, where Raju Pujari, the Congress candidate, is making his last campaign push. She expressed confidence that Congress would emerge victorious, dismissing the BJP's confidence as mere overconfidence. "The BJP has been complacent, but the people of the district trust us to deliver. Congress has empowered panchayats and implemented numerous schemes like the Job Guarantee and NREGA," she asserted.

On the Kasturi Rangan report, Hebbalkar clarified that while the code of conduct prevented new promises, the government had decided after discussions with Forest Minister Khandre. She countered BJP's accusations of neglecting the coastal regions, questioning why BJP leaders, particularly MPs, have not raised these issues at the Centre. "The BJP does nothing but blame others," she retorted.

