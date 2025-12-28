President Murmu undertook a historic submarine sortie from Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka, boarding the indigenous INS Vaghsheer. She is only the second Indian head of state to complete such a mission, following Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in 2006.

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a rare and historic submarine sortie from the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on Sunday, underscoring her engagement with India’s armed forces as the Supreme Commander of the military.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Murmu boarded the Indian Navy’s indigenous Kalvari-class submarine INS Vaghsheer, accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, marking only the second time an Indian head of state has undertaken such a naval mission. The first was former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in 2006.

The sortie took place at Karwar Harbour, a strategic naval hub on India’s western seaboard that plays a pivotal role in bolstering the Western Naval Command’s operational capabilities. This mission not only highlights the President’s role in observing military readiness firsthand but also reflects India’s growing confidence in its maritime defence infrastructure.

Scroll to load tweet…

This engagement forms part of Murmu’s four-day official tour spanning Goa, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, during which she will participate in cultural, academic, and naval events. Following the submarine sortie, she is scheduled to attend the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script and deliver the 15th convocation address at NIT Jamshedpur, before concluding her visit with a cultural gathering in Gumla.

Murmu’s submarine mission underscores her active leadership and close interaction with India’s defence forces, reinforcing the symbolic and operational importance of military engagements by the country’s highest constitutional officeholder.