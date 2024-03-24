Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tumakuru shocker: Three bodies found burnt inside car near Kuchangi lake; check details

    Three individuals from Belthangady travelled to Tumkur in pursuit of gold, enticed by a local Swami's promise of wealth. However, they became victims of a deceitful scheme and were found dead inside a burnt car at Kuchchangi Lake. Law enforcement has arrested six suspects, including the Swami, in connection with the crime.

    Tumakuru shocker: Three bodies found burnt inside car near Kuchangi lake; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Recently, a disturbing scene unfolded at Kuchchangi Lake in Tumkur - three bodies were discovered inside a burnt car. As investigations progress, a troubling story emerges, revealing a quest for gold that took a disastrous turn, leaving behind a trail of lies, and violence.

    The victims, identified as Isak (56), Sahul (45), and Immiyaz (34), came from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada to Tumkur in search of gold. Their journey was sparked by a tempting offer from a local Swami promising riches beyond their wildest dreams.

    Unaware of the dangers ahead, the trio found themselves entangled in a web of deceit and greed. It's believed they stumbled upon a gold bullion while working their fields, setting the stage for tragedy. Isak, a seasoned real estate player, invited his friends Sahul Ameed and Immiyaz Siddil to join him, all lured by the promise of wealth. With optimism driving them, they set off from Belthangady to Tumkur, hoping to strike gold at a bargain.

    However, their hopes were dashed when they fell victim to a cruel scheme orchestrated by malicious individuals. Blinded by the allure of wealth, they were ensnared in a plot that would ultimately lead to their demise. Two of the victims were found in the car's middle seat, consumed by flames in an attempt to erase their identities.

    Law enforcement swiftly apprehended six suspects, including a Swami connected to the ill-fated deal. These arrests mark a crucial step towards uncovering the truth behind this heinous crime.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture vkp

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture

    'Scoop your dog's poop': Bengaluru implements citywide clean-up rules to pet owners vkp

    'Scoop your dog's poop': Bengaluru implements citywide clean-up rules to pet owners

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash

    Karnataka: Alleged Naxal movement near Kumara Parvatha sparks concerns among locals, ANF alerted vkp

    Karnataka: Alleged Naxal movement near Kumara Parvatha sparks concerns among locals, ANF alerted

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium vkp

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

    Recent Stories

    Brave teen named 'Islam' saved over 100 lives during Moscow terror attack; lauded as 'hero' (WATCH) snt

    Brave teen named 'Islam' saved over 100 lives during Moscow terror attack; lauded as 'hero' (WATCH)

    Urvashi Rautela REVEALS she has ticket to contest elections, says will be 'Imaandaar' politician RKK

    Urvashi Rautela REVEALS she has ticket to contest elections, says will be 'Imaandaar' politician

    Seriously considering trade ties restoration with India, says Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar (WATCH) snt

    'Seriously' considering trade ties restoration with India, says Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar (WATCH)

    I was in tears: Minister Atishi shares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first order from ED custody AJR

    'I was in tears': Minister Atishi shares Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first order from ED custody

    Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria joins BJP, receives warm welcome (WATCH) AJR

    Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria joins BJP, receives warm welcome (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon