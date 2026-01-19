Japanese influencer Sho Takei savoured a traditional South Indian Mudde Meal at Bengaluru’s The Rameshwaram Cafe. He praised the vegetarian platter as “surprisingly good” for Rs 200, highlighting authentic flavours and rich filter coffee.

South Indian cuisine is celebrated for its rich flavours, wholesome ingredients, and unique combinations of rice, lentils, and spices. From tangy sambar and peppery rasam to crunchy vadas and soft idlis, the cuisine offers a perfect balance of taste and nutrition. Bengaluru, in particular, is home to some of the most iconic eateries serving traditional vegetarian meals that reflect the culinary heritage of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Japanese digital creator Sho Takei recently explored this gastronomic culture firsthand during his visit to the legendary The Rameshwaram Cafe, sharing his experience with his Instagram followers.

First Visit to The Rameshwaram Cafe

In his video, Sho Takei enters the café and enquires with the attendants about what he should order. Following their recommendation, he opts for the Mudde Meal, a traditional vegetarian platter served in trays that looks both hearty and appetising. Sho mentions it was his first visit to the cafe, and he was eager to sample authentic South Indian flavours.

A Feast of Flavours

The Mudde Meal featured plain rice, a ragi ball, and masala vada, accompanied by aromatic sambar, pepper rasam, crunchy kosambari (a traditional salad), pickle, curd, and chilli. Following another suggestion from locals, Sho also tried a cup of rich filter coffee, which perfectly rounded off his traditional culinary experience.

The digital creator praised the meal, describing it as “surprisingly good” for just Rs 200.

He added a note: “Asked locals what to order in the standing vegetarian curry in Bangalore. Honestly, I underestimated vegetarian food. With nearly 20k Google reviews, this has to be one of the top veg spots in India.”

How Did Social Media React?

Sho’s video drew several reactions from food enthusiasts online:

One user commented: “You should try the Vidyarthi Bhavan dosa, it's very good I'm told.”

Another wrote: “You asked for traditional and got the final boss of Karnataka:”

A third user suggested: “Bro try Jolada rotti food. Karnataka famous food in Karnataka.”

Sho Takei’s visit highlights the growing global admiration for South Indian cuisine, and Rameshwaram Cafe continues to be a must-visit destination for anyone seeking authentic vegetarian flavours in Bengaluru.

The Story Behind The Rameshwaram Cafe

Founded by Raghavendra and Divya Rao in 2021, The Rameshwaram Cafe pays homage to the birthplace of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The cafe has become a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, thanks to its authentic South Indian vegetarian offerings and dedication to traditional flavours.