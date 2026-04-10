Three workers died after a landslide at Hulikal Ghat in Shivamogga while working on a retaining wall. Police have launched a probe as concerns rise over safety and landslide risks in the region.

Shivamogga: In a shocking incident in Shivamogga district, three workers were buried alive after a portion of a hill collapsed at the famous Hulikal Ghat. The men were working on a retaining wall when the landslide happened. The tragedy has created a lot of tension on this important road that connects the Malenadu and Karavali regions.

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What Exactly Happened?

The construction of a retaining wall was going on at Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagara taluk to make the road safer for vehicles. A contractor named Chandrashekhar was in charge of the project. While the workers were busy, a huge chunk of mud and rocks suddenly came crashing down from the hillside. They had no time to escape and were buried under the debris.

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Three Workers Dead

The landslide was so severe that three workers died instantly. The police are still in the process of identifying the deceased. Locals and other workers rushed to help and started clearing the mud, but it was too late. The bodies have been sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem. Thankfully, several other workers managed to escape with minor injuries. They have been admitted to private hospitals in Kundapura and Udupi for treatment. Initial reports suggest that the landslide could have been caused by loose soil, a common problem in the Malenadu region, especially after rains.

Police Arrive at the Scene

Officers from the Nagara Police Station reached the spot immediately after the incident. They have started an investigation to find out if proper safety measures were in place or if this was a case of negligence. A case has been registered, and the police are questioning the contractor. Hulikal Ghat is known for its dense forests and steep hills, making it a high-risk area for landslides, even with a little rain. Commuters who use this ghat road are now feeling very anxious.

The death of these workers has come as a massive shock to their families. They were daily wage earners, and their families are now facing a dark future. The other workers at the site are demanding that the families of the deceased be given proper compensation. The district administration and the police are currently at the location, overseeing the situation and continuing their investigation.

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