South Western Railway will operate a special Yeshwantpur-Madgaon train for Maha Shivaratri 2026. The service includes key stops across Karnataka and coastal Karnataka, ensuring convenient travel for festival-goers and pilgrims.

To manage the extra rush of passengers travelling for the Maha Shivaratri festival, South Western Railway has announced a special train service between Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru) and Madgaon (Goa). This initiative aims to provide convenient travel options for devotees and tourists, ensuring a comfortable and timely journey during the festive period.

Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Special Express Schedule

The Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Special Express (06507) will depart from Yeshwantpur at 12:30 pm on 13 February and is scheduled to reach Madgaon at 6:45 am the following day.

The return service, Madgaon-Yeshwantpur Special Express (06508), will leave Madgaon at 11:00 am on 16 February and is expected to arrive at Yeshwantpur at 4:45 am the next day.

Train Stops Along the Route

The special train will halt at the following stations to cater to passengers across Karnataka and coastal Karnataka:

Chikkabanavara, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, and Karwar.

This service ensures that festive travellers have easy access to key towns and pilgrimage destinations along the route.