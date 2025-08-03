Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, speaking at the AICC Conclave in New Delhi, said social justice is a constitutional duty, not charity. He highlighted measures like internal reservation and budget allocation to ensure real equality, not tokenism.

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government's commitment to social justice as a constitutional obligation, not charity, at the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI Department Conclave held in New Delhi.

Karnataka Leading With Internal Reservation And Equality Measures

The senior Congress leader chaired a session titled “Social Justice and the Constitution: Ideas of Equality and Fraternity.”

In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah said, “At the AICC Law, Human Rights & RTI Conclave held in New Delhi, I had the honour of chairing the session on 'Social Justice and the Constitution: Ideas of Equality and Fraternity'. I spoke about why social justice lies at the heart of our Constitution--not as charity, but as a right. Articles 14 to 17 empower us to correct historical injustices through affirmative action and institutional equality.”

"Karnataka is leading the way--with internal reservation for SCs, backward class surveys, and proportionate budget allocation under SCP/TSP. We are committed to real equality, not tokenism. Social justice is not a slogan--it is our constitutional duty. And it must be delivered now, not later," he added.

DK Shivakumar Calls For Congress Unity At AICC Conclave

At the AICC conclave, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday called upon Congress workers and legal professionals across India to unite behind a shared mission, making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister by 2029.

While speaking at the AICC Annual Legal Conclave held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said, “The Congress's history is the country's history, and the Congress's strength is the country's strength. The Gandhi family has kept the Congress Party united, and the Congress Party has kept the country united.”

"This conclave is not just a political agenda; it is a call for all of you to come together and work towards bringing the country back on track by 2029. By 2029, you should ensure that Rahul Gandhi Ji becomes the Prime Minister of this country. This should be your commitment," Shivakumar said.