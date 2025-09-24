Bhyrappa was recognized for his engagement with history, philosophy, and social issues. For his significant contributions to literature and education, he was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the passing of eminent Kannada author and thinker SL Bhyrappa, describing him as a towering stalwart who stirred the nation's conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. The popular novelist and philosopher Bhyrappa (94) died on Wednesday at a hospital in Bengaluru. The PM remarked that Bhyrappa's contributions to Indian literature, especially in Kannada, have left an indelible mark on the intellectual and cultural landscape of the nation. His fearless engagement with history, philosophy, and social issues earned him admiration across generations and geographies, as per an official statement from the PM's office. "In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society," PM Modi said in a post on X..

"His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said. In 2015, Bhyrappa was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for his contributions in the fields of literature & education. He also got the Saraswati Samman in 2011. He had also served as a member of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).