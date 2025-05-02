Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirmed receiving threat calls and directed police to trace the culprits. He also urged swift action in the Suhas Shetty murder case and criticised the BJP for politicising law and order issues.

Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday confirmed that he has received threat calls and has instructed the police to trace and take strict action against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, Siddaramaiah said, “I too get threat calls; what to do? We have informed the police. They have been directed to find those making the calls and take necessary action.” His statement came in response to a question regarding the recent spate of threats targeting public figures.

The Chief Minister also addressed the recent murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, stating that he has directed the police to identify the culprits and arrest them at the earliest. “I spoke to the police yesterday, and we have sent the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to Mangaluru to oversee the investigation,” he said.

Siddaramaiah noted that the motive behind Shetty’s killing is yet to be confirmed and whether it was a pre-planned act remains under investigation. He remarked, “He was said to be a rowdy sheeter. It needs to be verified. Once the investigation is complete, the details will be clear.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the Chief Minister accused the opposition of politicising criminal incidents. “BJP always looks for such incidents to play politics,” he said.

In a sharp counter to BJP’s criticism over law and order, Siddaramaiah questioned the Centre over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. He asked, “Was Prime Minister Narendra Modi present there? Isn’t it a security lapse?”

He added that he was informed there were no police or security personnel present at the location of the attack. “If that is true, what does it indicate? Hundreds of tourists go there; shouldn’t security have been in place?”

The Chief Minister’s comments come amid growing scrutiny of law enforcement and political responses to criminal incidents across the country.