The Shakti scheme has transformed Bengaluru’s public transport, enabling free bus travel for women. An Azim Premji University study found women’s ridership rose 2.5 times and BMTC revenue increased despite free travel.

Bengaluru: The Shakti scheme, implemented by the Karnataka state government, has significantly transformed the way women travel across Bengaluru. According to a detailed study report by Azim Premji University, the initiative has made public transport more accessible, affordable, and safe for women commuters. The scheme has not only boosted women’s mobility but has also positively impacted the city’s overall transport ecosystem.

Free Travel for Women on State-Run Buses

Under the Shakti scheme, women are entitled to travel free of cost on buses operated by the four divisions of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The study highlights that this initiative has proven to be extremely beneficial for women passengers, especially in Bengaluru, where public transport plays a key role in daily commuting.

Launched on June 11, 2023

The Shakti scheme was launched on June 11, 2023, and within a year and a half, it has led to a remarkable increase in the number of women using public transport. From January 2023 to January 2025, BMTC operated 2.89 crore bus trips, during which the number of female passengers increased by 2.5 times compared to the period before the scheme’s introduction. The gender ratio of passengers now stands at 60:40, with women forming the majority.

Revenue Growth Despite Free Travel

Interestingly, despite the surge in free travel by women, BMTC’s revenue has not declined. On the contrary, the study reveals that BMTC’s revenue has actually increased during this period. Passenger numbers have risen not only in the city centre but also across northern and western Bengaluru.

Boost in Metro Feeder Bus Ridership

The report also points out an increase in passenger numbers on BMTC’s metro feeder buses, which provide crucial last-mile connectivity to metro stations. This indicates that the Shakti scheme has helped integrate different modes of public transport, encouraging more women to opt for bus and metro travel as part of their daily commute.