Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent stampedes during large events after the tragic RCB victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which caused 11 deaths and left 56 injured.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the stampede site at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The CM has already announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. I came here to see the situation at the gates where the stampede occurred.”

He added that the Chief Minister held a meeting yesterday. An investigation has been ordered to be conducted under the leadership of the Bangalore City District Commissioner. He assured that whoever the perpetrators are, strict action will be taken.

"I cannot say anything until the investigation report comes", he said.

The Home Department will make a new SOP to ensure that such incidents do not happen. He said that from now on, when any big ceremony, meeting, or victory celebration is held, the programs should be held within the framework of the police department's directives.

"We will make a new SOP. We will give some instructions. Such incidents should never happen. Innocent deaths should not happen. It hurts to see all this. It was sad when I saw it in the morgue yesterday. People aged 20-25 years have lost their lives when they came to celebrate happily. No one could have predicted all this," he said.

Stampede at Chinnaswamy turns celebrations into tragedy

11 people died in the accident, and 56 were injured. 46 people have been treated and have gone home. Officials said that 10 people are being treated in the hospital, and none of them were seriously injured.

The Home Minister said that the incident that took place yesterday was unprecedented in the state's cricket history. He offered his prayers and condolences for the deceased and their families.

Parameshwara added, “A man told Vaidehi Hospital about the loss of his son. His son had left home at 6 am to go to college. This is how it happened. The community came in joy. No one could have predicted this. The stadium, which has a capacity of 34,000 seats, had 3 lakh people.”

"According to the information provided by the Metro, 8.7 lakh people travelled in the metro from 9 am to 11 pm. I will not say anything until the investigation report comes. I will inspect the scene of the incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium. I will hold a meeting with RCB and KSCA. Whatever is technical, the DGP and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner will look into it," he told reporters.

The stampede occurred at the gates of the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to get a glimpse of RCB players after the franchise won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased killed in the stampede. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said the government would also provide free treatment to the injured.