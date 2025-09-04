RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik expresses condolences for the 11 lives lost in the June 4 stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations. The franchise’s “RCB CARES” initiative pledges ongoing support, including financial aid for affected families.

New Delhi [India]: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik on Thursday expressed his condolences and support for the victims who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations on June 4. The stampede, which occurred as an estimated crowd of nearly 3 lakh people gathered to witness RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy celebrations, claimed 11 lives and left over 50 others injured.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to all of the families who lost loved ones on 4th June. I can't begin to imagine what you must have gone through. I pray and hope that God gives you the strength to come through this, and I ask all of our fans to join us in showing care and togetherness through this difficult time," Karthik said in a post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Instagram.

RCB Extends Support to Victims' Kin

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB last month announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The franchise, along with fans and members of the cricketing fraternity, expressed grief and solidarity.

In a post on its official Instagram handle, the franchise expressed grief over the loss and assured continuous support to the bereaved families under their new initiative, "RCB CARES."Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family.

"They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," the statement read. RCB further stated that the Rs 25 lakh aid is not just financial support, but also a "promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care" for the affected families.

RCB outlined the framework of RCB Cares on Monday, its long-term commitment to fans. The programme focuses on supporting, empowering, and elevating the 12th Man Army through meaningful actions. Over the coming months, after obtaining necessary permissions, RCB Cares will extend its support beyond financial aid to provide fast, transparent, and compassionate assistance to fans and families impacted.

